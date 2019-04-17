Seychelles: President Faure Receives United Nations Country Team At State House

press release

President Danny Faure received members of the of United Nations (UN) Regional Country Team for a courtesy call at State House this morning.

The delegation is currently in Seychelles attending the United Nations Country Retreat from 17 to 19 April 2019, hosted for the first time in Seychelles, at the Savoy Hotel, focusing on country and regional partnerships.

During the meeting, the President welcomed the delegates to Seychelles and expressed Seychelles' honour to host the retreat, saying, "Your presence here today is testimony to the strong partnership between the UN and Seychelles. I wish to commend you all for your commitment toward strengthening the bonds between the United Nations Organisations and Small Island Developing States," said President Faure.

Discussions with the Head of State centered on progress attained so far in various key areas, emerging challenges, and ongoing UN programmes in line with the Strategic Partnership Framework (SPF) 2019-2023 between Seychelles and the UN. The SPF was established in August 2018 and is aligned with Seychelles' National Development Strategy, aiming to develop financing tools for strategic objectives.

Speaking to the press on behalf of the delegation, the Reginal Director for UNFPA Regional Office for East and Southern Africa, Dr Julitta Onabanjo, described the meeting with the President as very positive, and stressed on the commitment of the UN to ensure the further development of member states amidst emerging challenges.

In addition to the UN Country retreat, other side events include a UNFPA event to celebrate their 50th Anniversary and launch of their flagship report 'State of World Population 2019: Unfinished business - the pursuit of rights and choices for all', a copy of which was presented to President Faure during the courtesy call, and the 25th Anniversary of the commemoration of the 1994 Rwanda Genocide, held in solidarity with Rwanda for the suffering 25 years ago.

Members of the delegation also included the Director for UNESCO's Regional Office for Eastern Africa, Mrs Ann Therese Ndong-Jatta, UNWTO Regional Director, Mrs Elcia Grandcourt, UN Resident Coordinator for Seychelles and Mauritius, Christine N. Umutoni, UN Resident Coordinator for Madagascar, Mrs Violet Kakyomya, WHO Representative for Mauritius, Dr. Laurent Musango, UNDP Resident Representative for Mauritius and Seychelles, Mr. Joseph Byll Cataria, WHO Representative for Seychelles, Dr.Tenin Gakuruh, FAO Representative for Seychelles, Mauritius, Madagascar & Mauritius, Patrice Talla Takoukam, UNFPA Representative for Seychelles, Mauritius, Madagascar & Mauritius, Mr. Serge Bounda, and UNIDO Representative to Tanzania, Mauritius and EAC, Stephen Kargbo. Also present was the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and the Blue Economy, Ambassador Barry Faure, and other officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs.