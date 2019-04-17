Rwanda to Host U16 Afrobasket 2019

Rwanda will host the FIBA Under-16 Africa Girls Basketball Championship 2019 in August, Times Sport has learned.

The local basketball body is working on determining the exact dates of the continental showpiece, that will be announced by end of this week.

It is reported that the under-construction Kigali Sports Arena will host the competition, making it the first event to be held at the state-of-the-art 10,000-seat facility.

Rwanda made her debut at the U16 Africa Girls' Championship 2015 in Madagascar.

Head coach Charles Mushumba has named a provisional squad to start preparations for this year's regional and continental competitions, which are both to be hosted in Kigali, in June and August, respectively.

Mushumba will have Claudette Mugwaneza as his assistant coach.

Provision squad:

Amelie Ella Umubyeyi, Grace Ishimwe, Christelle Gihozo, Deborah Ntawutarama, Oliviette Tumukunde, Jeanette Murungi Sugira, ketia Rusaro Munyinya, Mugeni Thalia Kayiranga, Gihana Dorcas Mwiza, Fridaus Umulisa, Hope Nyiramugisha, Allya Meghane Teta, Naomie Burasa Ishimwe, Arlette Kariza Karenzi and Stacy Charlene Usanase.

Others are; Violette Uwimpuhwe, Ange Promesse Umuhamya, Stella Matutina Dusingizumuremyi, Divine Muteterabana, Lydia Uwimana Kamerewe, Raissa Hahirwa, Rolande Isimbi, Sylivie Umurungi, Azabe Atuheire Abiya Mugarura and Ramla Munezero.