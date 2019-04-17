Malawi: Mwanza Police Salutes Community Policing Forums

Mwanza — Mwanza Police Station has commended community policing forums (CPFs) in the district for the role they are playing in reducing incidents of crime along Vale Railway Line.

Officer In-Charge for Mwanza Police Station, Felix Phiri made the commendation during weekend when he presented prizes to the CPFs for outstanding performance during the first quarter of 2019 at Thambani in Traditional Authority Govati.

"Theft of diesel and accidents along the Vale Railway Line which passes through this area have noticeably gone down to almost zero in a month as opposed to the past," said Phiri.

Phiri said that the police station decided to award the best performing CPFs as a token of appreciation for their good work in safeguarding the railway line in the area.

He said before introduction of the policing forums, an average of three cases of theft of diesel on trains were recorded per month.

The police officer said areas which were most affected included those of T/As Govati, Nthache and Kanduku, adding that communities in the three areas could even obstruct trains carrying coal from Mozambique to siphon diesel.

"The practice led to increase in accidents because in the process people were being run on by the moving trains," Phiri said.

He, therefore, commended traditional leaders in the district for enhancing sensitization campaigns among their subjects on the dangers of tampering with railway line, which he said, has helped to scale down cases of theft and accidents along the facility.

During the function, Crime Prevention Panel (CPP) from Group Village Head Kalanga and Crime Prevention Committee (CPC) from Envulo Village all from T.A. Govati were awarded for being on top of the other two forums from Senior Chiefs Nthache and Kanduku in the first quarter of this year.

For achieving that feat, they were given trophies and unspecified amount of cash for their contribution in crime reduction along the railway line.

In his remarks, Chairperson for Govati CPF, Patrick Binzi expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying the award was an encouragement for them to work even harder in complementing the police in securing lives and property.

Speaking on behalf of T.A. Govati, Group Village Head Tsegulani hailed the police for introducing community policing in his area, saying it has reduced the rate of crime.

"I will, as a traditional leader, support all sensitization initiatives to the community for them not to tamper with the railway line so that crime and accidents are prevented," assured Tsegulani.

During the first quarter of 2018, Senior Chief Kanduku CPF emerged the overall winner.