Nigeria: Petroleum Prices - Fuel Remains Steady As Kerosene, Diesel Climb

The Average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit, PMS, popularly known as petrol, remains steady, as the price of kerosene, diesel others increased in the month of March 2019.

According to the National Bureau of Statistic, NBS, petrol Price Watch report, the average price paid by consumers for petrol decreased by -11.1percent year-on-year and 0.00 per cent month-on-month to N145.30 in March 2019.

The report noted that Oyo, Plateau and Taraba were states with the highest average price of petrol at N146.50, N146.55 and N150.55 respectively.

States with the lowest average price of petrol were Ogun (N143.06), Imo (N143.18) and Ekiti (N143.47)

The agency in another report on National Household Kerosene stated that "Average price per litre paid by consumers for the product decreased by -0.49 per cent month-on-month and increased by 12.99 per cent year-on-year to N303.94 in March 2019 from N305.44 in February 2019.

"States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Anambra (N329.09), Ebonyi (N326.83), and Ondo (N326.67). States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Gombe (N255.38), Niger (N278.02) and Kaduna (N279.75)."

Similarly, the report noted that the average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene decreased by -1.56 per cent month-on-month and increased by 26.25 per cent year-on-year to N1190.89 in March 2019 from N1209.73 in February 2019.

"States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Borno (N1357.14), Jigawa (N1283.33) and Katsina (N1278.13), while Bayelsa (N1,022.37) Kogi (N1,075.00) and Plateau (N1,090.35), are lowest.

Also, NBS stated that the average price paid by consumers for diesel increased by 1.58 per cent month-on-month and 11.02 per cent year-on-year to N229.16 in March 2019 from to N225.61 in February 2019.

States with the highest average price of diesel were Borno (N246.67), Niger (N241.88) and Imo (N240.50). States with the lowest average price of diesel were Ekiti (N203.95), Plateau (N217.00) and Rivers (N218.00).