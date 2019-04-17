Malawi: Dausi Urges People to Vote DPP for Continued Development in Mwanza

Parliamentary candidate for Mwanza Central Constituency, Nicholas Dausi has urged people in Mwanza to vote for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidates in the May 21 tripartite elections for continuation of development projects.

Dausi: Promises more development projects in Mwanza

He made the call during political campaign launch for DPP in the district on Sunday.

"If you vote for Professor Peter Mutharika as president and me as MP for this area, it will mean that development projects which government started in this area and across the district will continue," said Dausi.

He said it is only the DPP led government that has a manifesto tailored to bring meaningful development in the country.

Dausi, who is also Minister of Homeland Security, said the DPP manifesto has programs such as construction of more school blocks, health establishments and improvement of road networks just to mention but a few.

"The tarmac road from Chipatala will be continued up to Kunenekude so that farmers are able to bring their produce to the market at Mwanza Boma," Dausi explained.

Among distinguished DPP officials at the function were Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Cecelia Chazama who explained more on the package targeting women and youth in the DPP manifesto.

"Women will have easy access to soft loans so that they are economically empowered," said Chazama.

She added that government would continue constructing community colleges in the country where youths will be shaped with different skills so that they are employable or can open their own businesses and become independent.

Chazama then drummed up support for female shadow councilor for Khudze ward, Maggie Sundu so that women in the district were represented by a fellow woman at the district council.