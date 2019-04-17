Nigeria: U.S. Only Works to Achieve Stability With Stable Nations - Consul

Consul General of the United States (US) in Nigeria Mr. John Bray, yesterday in Lagos said the US only works to achieve economic and security objectives through diplomacy and development assistance to nations that are stable.

Bray, who was speaking at a Security, Fire and Safety Exhibitions and conference organised by Securex West Africa in a paper titled, "Collaborative Security: A Multi Stakeholders Approach to Addressing Nigeria's Security Challenges," listed some factors that contribute to instability.

He stated that the factors include, but are not limited to, economic and political instability, health crises, illegal trade in toxic chemicals and dumping of hazardous wastes.

Others are corruption, violent ethnic conflict, influence of neighboring country interests, population movements, landmine contamination, exploitation of natural resources, proliferation of small arms and light weapons, trafficking in persons, the trade of illegal conflict diamonds, natural disasters, and systemic, state-sponsored denial of political and legal rights.

"That is why we promote peaceful environment and help to support and educate citizens in ways that can prevent, manage, and mitigate these conflicts," he said.