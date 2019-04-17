Nigeria: Credit Suisse Seeks to Seize Sanomi's Three London Homes

Credit Suisse Group AG has reportedly taken Nigerian oil trader, Igho Sanomi's private jet and is now set to take over his London apartments.

The Swiss bank is owed about $3 million by Sanomi, who was a guarantor for a credit facility extended to one of his companies, Bloomberg quoted Credit Suisse's lawyer, Andrew Brown, to have said in written submissions to a London court.

Three properties owned by Sanomi, including apartments in Chelsea, West London, and Belgravia, in the heart of London's diplomatic quarter, have already been identified as assets that may have to be forfeited if he loses.

Sanomi, who wasn't represented in London court, didn't respond to emails and Twitter messages seeking comment.

His lawyers at Clyde & Co didn't respond to a request for comment beyond acknowledging they were aware of the application. Sanomi "has not put in any defence or objection to the charging orders," Brown said.

Sanomi's company, Taleveras Energy, trades more than 100 million barrels of crude oil annually and is targeting biofuel investments, Bloomberg had reported in 2017.

Credit Suisse isn't the only lender targeting Sanomi's assets.

Banque Cantonale de Geneva had already made a freezing order against the London properties. ING Groep NV is also suing Sanomi for Taleveras's unpaid debts, according to separate court documents filed in October.

The jet taken from Sanomi was listed for sale.