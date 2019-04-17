Nigeria: We Didn't Ask Buhari for 1 Million Migrants, Says Canadian Embassy

The High Commission of Canada to Nigeria has faulted an online story claiming that the Canadian Government had petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to release one million Nigerians for the Canadian Government to fill six million job vacancies.

The High Commission, via its official Twitter handle, @CanHCNigeria, warned, "If you see a story online about moving to Canada that seems too good to be true - shine your eyes well-well."

The warning was in response to a story titled, "Canada's Prime Minister begs Nigeria President for one million immigrants," published by an online platform and re-published and wildly circulated on the social media.

The online publisher of the news which the High Commission of Canada to Nigeria has since declared completely fake, had alleged that: "The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has pleaded with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, to allow one million Nigerians enter Canada under a new Employment and Migration Programme designed for immigrants".

According to Trudeau, immigrants from Nigeria have been a strong force in Canada's growth in all sectors of its economy.

"We can't undermine or overlook the contribution of immigrants in Canada's development especially our brothers and sisters from Nigeria", Trudeau said.

The PM added that, over the past three years, Canada has granted residency to all Nigerians who were illegally living in Canada and applied to remain.

"We granted them and urging everyone to apply. It's good we document everyone to know how many people we are to cater for", he said.

In a memo sent to the Nigeria High Commission in Canada, the Employment and Migration Programme will allow Nigerians wishing to live in Canada to first obtain job before traveling to the country.

"The programme's website will be launched next week and all available jobs will be listed. Currently there are over 6 million vacancies and we are hoping that Buhari allows at least one million people from Nigeria", a spokesperson for the Canadian Labour Department, Shadrack Scott, explained.

The High Commission of Canada to Nigeria, in response, warned that, "If you've seen this link on your social media timeline, don't fall for it.

"This story is not true.

"For REAL information about travelling to Canada, go to http://www.cic.gc.ca."

The commission added that, "over 4,200 Nigerians were approved for permanent residency in Canada in 2017, which is almost double the number from the year prior.

"Nigerians in Canada make important contributions to both countries."