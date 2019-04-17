Tanzania: Ministry Obeys Magufuli Order, Shifts Offices to an Unfinished Building

Dodoma — The Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government),Mr Mwita Waitara, said on Tuesday, April 16 that his docket has shifted to its offices in an "unfinished" building in obedience to an order given by President John Magufuli three days ago.

President Magufuli made the order when inaugurating the government city at Mtumba on the outskirts of Dodoma City.

Prior to the President's directive, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa had said in a speech, that some ministries had delayed shifting to Dodoma because their office buildings were yet to be completed.

The PM said the relevant ministries had not yet received the necessary funding to aid the shifting.

However, the President responded saying that he wasn't ready to listen to excuses why buildings were not yet complete.

He, therefore, ordered every minister to work from the government city irrespective of the state of their office buildings.

"One would rather stay under a mango tree as long as he/she is in Mtumba where the government base is," said President Magufuli.

The President noted that he would like to reach out to every minister at any time he needed them so it would be easy for him to find them in Mtumba than anywhere else.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mr Waitara said the ministry had shifted to the unfinished buildings already.

"We have all the documents here in the new office," he emphasized. "You can also visit the offices any time," he told this reporter. "We are also in the process of finishing up the building."

During a spot check at the building, there were a few chairs in a make shift office made of iron sheets. Afew officers came over, took directives and left.