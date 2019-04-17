Tanzania: Pupil Takes Own Life Over Simba's Defeat to Tp Mazembe

Serengeti — Grief engulfed Geitasamo Primary School in Serengeti District after a standard five pupil, Emmanuel Ikwabe, 13, hanged himself.

Reports have it that the cause of his death was Simba Sports Club loss to TP Mazembe, which led to their elimination from the African Champions League.

His death occurred on April 13, 2019 at about 8pm at their residence.

Serengeti District Commissioner Nurdin Babu admitted to have received information of the boy's death, adding they have launched probe into the real cause of Ikwabe's suicide.

Rung'abure Dispensary clinical officer Samson Chacha said an initial postmortem that was conducted in cooperation with the police showed that the deceased committed suicide by hanging.

However, Chacha declined to give detailed information about the incident, saying the postmortem report has already been handed over to the police.

Geitasamo Primary School head teacher Posper Kirigin admitted that they have lost Ikwabe through alleged suicide.

Serengeti District Police Commander Mathew Mgema said the initial information they received was that the boy committed suicide after Simba lost 4-1 on aggregate to TP Mazembe of DR Congo.

Mr Mgema said an investigation was launched immediately, but there was nobody who volunteered to provide information about the death of the young boy.

The boy's remains was expected to be buried yesterday, April 15, 2019.