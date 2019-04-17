Malawi: Four Die in Chikwawa Road Accident

Chikwawa — Chikwawa Police Station has recorded four deaths in separate road accident over the weekend.

According to Chikwawa Police Station, Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster Benjamin the four have been identified as Falesi Ernest, Patrick Sande, Precious Nzeru and Yohane Msiku.

"Falesi aged 12, was playing along the escarpment road at Kajawo Village when a track trailer hit her. The track registered as NA 7601 was being driven by 37-year-old Ackim Benga.

"In the second incident, at Mpheza Village along Therere-Miseu folo earth road, 8-year-old Patrick was crushed by a 2-tonner pick-up driven by Plain Phiri aged 39," stated Benjamin.

He said Phiri was coming from a political rally in the evening when his vehicle, CK 8532, hit Patrick to death.

The police publicist further said on Sunday, 28-year-old Nzeru, a bicycle taxi-operator, met his fate while ferrying his customer at Lauji Village along Chikwawa-Nchalo road.

"A speeding Toyota Mark 2 registration number MZ 6742, hit the cyclist and his passenger from the back. Following the impact, the two crushed onto the tarmac and sustained serious injuries," he explained.

Constable Benjamin said Nzeru died later in the hospital while his passenger is still receiving treatment.

He also said the fourth accident involved a motorcyclist who fell to his death after hitting a female pedestrian.

The police PRO said the cyclist, Yohane Msiku aged 36, is said to have no helmet on and ran into a passerby, resulting into cracking his head.

"He died on the spot," stated Constable Benjamin.

According to confirmed reports, seven people have died within the space of two weeks in separate accidents in Chikwawa alone.

Police have since urged road users to observe road safety and regulations to avoid such accidents.