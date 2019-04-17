16 April 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mj Displaced Flood Survivors to Vacate Camps

By Nellie Kapatuka

Mulanje — Some of the displaced flood survivors in Mulanje are expected to start vacating camps following provision of temporally shelters.

Disaster Desk Officer for Mulanje Keith Sayenda said in an interview on Monday that some organizations like Habitat for Humanity and Red Cross have started distributing tents and other materials for the people to temporarily use as they wait to reconstruct their shelters.

He said this is being done as part of the disaster recovery plan but was quick to point out that disaster response is still paramount as the affected people still needs a lot of humanitarian assistance.

"Much as the disaster recovery activities have started, the affected people will still need assistance in terms of food and other basic needs. As a council, we will ensure that the assistance is getting them right in their respective homes," explained Sayenda.

Sayenda further said the victims are yet to be provided with maize, cassava and sweet potato vines for irrigation farming as most households lost their crops during the floods.

About 6549 households were affected by the disaster in Mulanje.

