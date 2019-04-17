Malawi: Floods Displace Hundreds in Nkhotakota

Lilongwe — Over 138 people are homeless in Nkhotakota following floods caused by heavy rains that fell on Friday, April 13, 2019.

According to assessment by the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, the people affected hail from Kalimanjira 2, Kasipa and Masula villages.

Speaking in Nkhotakota, principle secretary in the department of disaster management affairs, Wison Moleni said as a department they are ready to assist the displaced people with humanitarian assistance.

"We are bringing trucks carrying around 2000 bags of maize, plastic buckets, plates and cups. This visit was aimed to both comfort the people and make an assessment of the damage caused," said Moleni.

Moleni said: "DODMA will work together with the District Health Office and other partners to ensure that these people are kept healthy in the camps."

Sub T/A Kalimanjira urged the affected people to move to higher grounds to prevent reoccurrence of such a calamity.

"It is possible not to live where you farm. As Malawians we understand that farming is very vital to our wellbeing but we also need to take care of our lives first," he said.

The affected people have set camps at Kalimanjira trading centre and Mkazimasika School.

The floods were caused by the overflowing of Mambala, Chitenje and Luwi rivers causing damage to houses, crops and property.