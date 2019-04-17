Kenyan Striker Ayunga Nets Fifth Goal in England

While Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama earned the plaudits for his sensational goal against Huddersfield in the Premier League on Saturday, one of Kenya's other players in the English leagues is also having a good season.

Striker Jonah Ayunga, 21, has now made 30 appearances in the National League this season scoring 5 goals and making 3 assists.

His latest goal was against league leaders Leyton Orient on Saturday and although the London side pulled back two late goals to maintain their lead in the National League, Ayunga's latest goal is evidence that he is becoming a force to be reckoned with, at least in the lower ranking English leagues.

The striker originally signed in the summer from Brighton & Hove Albion, where he was a member of the Under 23 side.

He began his career with Dorchester, and has also had loan spells with a number of non-league clubs including fellow National League side Havant & Waterlooville.

Jonah's team Sutton United are currently two places away from the play-offs in the National League with an outside chance of making League 2.

Fellow Kenyan Josh Lelan, who has played 24 matches for Aldershot Town this season after his transfer from League 2 side Crawley Town, will not be a happy man this week after his side, known as the Shots, were relegated from the National League.