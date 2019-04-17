Kenya: Grim Days Await Kenyans as Long Rains Fail

It is official. There will be no rains this season, the weatherman has finally said, painting a grim picture of the long-awaited rainy season that is now drawing close to an end.

Acting Deputy Director of Kenya Meteorological Department Bernard Chanzu said Kenyans should not expect the March-April-May long rains.

He called on Kenyans to brace themselves for scarcity of water resources for drinking, sanitation and industrial use as well as for power generation.

Mr Chanzu blamed the failed rains on climate change.

According to Mr Chanzu, there's no immediate rainfall in the horizon this week and all the signs point to this state persisting to the end of the season.

"The bigger picture about prolonged dry spell which means a drought is foreseeable is growing increasingly clear," he said, noting that their data showed that May would come and go without any rains.

The period has also persistently been plagued by high daytime and night-time temperatures of up to 41°C in some places.

Generally sunny and dry weather conditions have prevailed over most of the country during this season.

The Met said only several stations in the Western highlands such as Kisii, Nyamira, Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, Kakamega, Busia, Homa Bay, and Kericho recorded substantial amounts of rainfall.