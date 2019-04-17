Mozambique: Airport Agreement With Portuguese and French Companies

Maputo — The publicly owned Mozambican Airports Company, ADM, signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday with its Portuguese counterpart, ANA, and with the French company Vinci Airports, which is intended to map the potential of the Mozambican airport facilities in order to ensure effective operation of installed capacity.

The memorandum has no costs for Mozambique, and is valid for a year. It is part of the programme to expand, modernise and develop the country's main airports, improve air flight connections and guarantee high quality services.

Under the terms of the memorandum, ADM should cooperate with the Portuguese and French companies in order to optimise the management of the airports, sustain their growth and project the Mozambican airports as enterprises with first class services, aligned with world class standards.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Transport Minister Carlos Mesquita stressed the "proven experience" of ANA and of Vinci Airports, pointing out that the latter is a leader in international airport management, and manages 45 airports in "demanding markets" such as Britain, the US, France and Portugal, as well as in developing countries such as Cambodia and Chile.

Mesquita said that the airports managed by Vinci are used by over 200 airlines and over 195 million passengers pass through these airports annually, "which strengthens our conviction about the success of the work to be undertaken in Mozambique".

The minister was convinced that ANA and Vinci "are the best partners for defining the development strategies of Mozambican airports, and so it is with enormous expectation that we await the conclusions of the diagnosis and recommendations of the development model for the main airports within the agreed period of 12 months".

Mesquita stressed that the mission of ADM is to guarantee the management, maintenance, planning, development of airport facilities and air traffic control services. He believed that Monday's memorandum gives it "an opportunity for the clear definition of its main attributes and to appropriate the know-how of its partners".

Among the main challenges that ADM needs to overcome in the near future, he added, are "maintenance under acceptable conditions of operation and profitability of the vast network of airport facilities scattered across the country, complying with its role in stimulating the country's economy, and driving the development of national and international tourism".

Mesquita hoped that the new partnership between the three countries will result in an increase in traffic in the Mozambican airports "as an impact of the alliances that may be established with the airlines operating in the airports managed by our partners".