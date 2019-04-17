Mozambique: Six Prisoners Escape in Mocuba

Maputo — At least six men described as dangerous criminals are still at large after escaping last Saturday from the Mocuba district police command, in the central Mozambican province of Zambezia.

The spokesperson for the provincial command, Sidner Lonzo, confirmed the escape on Monday, during his weekly press briefing in the provincial capital, Quelimane.

"We are still on the trail of the fugitives", he said, "while operational measures are under way to ascertain the means used by this group of criminals to escape from the Mocuba district command".

Asked about the circumstances of the escape, Lonzo said he did not yet have any relevant information on the scheme used by the fugitives.

"We don't have any clues as to their whereabouts, much less to the circumstances under which the six criminals made their escape on 13 April", he admitted. "But work is under way to bring them back to prison".