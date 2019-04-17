Malawi: Dedza Chief Urges for Issue-Based Campaign

Dedza — Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza of Dedza has warned those competing for parliamentary positions and local government seats in his area to conduct issue-based campaigns.

Kamenyagwaza said this on Monday during a debate organized by National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust for aspiring Members of Parliament (MPs) in Dedza South Constituency and councilors who are contesting in Bembeke and Mlunduni wards.

"For 54 years, Dedza South has been one of the most under developed constituencies in Malawi. Therefore, I would like to urge all of you who are competing to only concentrate on development issues during this campaign, not castigating each other.

"We are hoping that during your rallies you will tell people what you want to do for them once you are elected.

"I would like to tell my people to abandon rallies where contestants are foul mouthing others, those rallies are useless to us," he said.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency, District Civic Education Officer for NICE in Dedza, Patrick Siwinda said the debate was a development-oriented discussion.

"We organized this debate so that MPs and councilors should explain how accountable they will be to people who will vote for them and how committed they are to the pledges which they are making during this campaign period," he said.

"This platform also provided a chance for all those contesting to interact and hear ideas of their opponents.We combined both councilors and MPs in the debate because they are supposed to work as a team for five years," he added.