Namibia: Woman Dies From Traditional Healer's Herbal Prescription

Windhoek — A 42-year-old woman, who allegedly consulted a traditional doctor after suffering from headache, died after she was given traditional herbs to drink.

She started vomiting and died on the spot, police said in the crime report issued this week. The incident happened at 08h00 at Uulwenge village in Okalongo Constituency in Omusati Region on Sunday.

The deceased is identified as Teopolina Ekandjo. It is alleged that after complaining of headache since the previous day, Ekandjo was attended to by a traditional doctor (name withheld) from Angola, who administered a traditional herbal brew for her to drink.

Ekandjo started to vomit profusely soon after drinking the brew and died on the spot.

Her next of kin were notified and police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

This formed part of seven inquests recorded by police last weekend, including two men who separately committed suicide in their girlfriends' rooms.

Police at Kuisebmond in Walvis Bay opened a case after a 38-year-old man hanged himself in his girlfriend's shack. The incident happened on Saturday at about 00h50.

The body of deceased, Victor Akuumba was found hanging by his girlfriend from the roof of her shack in Brandberg Street, Kuisebmond.

"The deceased was allegedly with friends, including his girlfriend, at a bar in Kuisebmond when he told them that he was going to smoke outside. But he went straight to his girlfriend's shack and hanged himself," reads the report.

No suicide note left and no foul play is suspected. His next of kin were informed.

In similar incident, a man's body was found hanging from a traditional hut by his girlfriend at Omaakuku village in Omuthiya Constituency.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 03h00. It is alleged that the corpse of Kambonde Ashikoto from Omuzile village was found hanging with a rope around his neck, inside the girlfriend's traditional hut. The deceased did not leave a suicide note behind.

Kahenge police opened an inquest docket after a 41-year-old mentally ill committed suicide at Nkonke village, Tondor Constituency in Kavango West Region. The deceased Josef Buruta Kampungu, 41, also suffered from epilepsy.

Police said Kampungu's corpse was found hanging from a tree with a rope around his neck by passer-by who was coming from the bush where she went to collect firewood. No suicide note was found but no foul play is suspected. Police investigation continues.