Photo: Ian Paterson/Geograph.org.uk

A junction on the road to Togher in Ireland.

Cape Town — An African National Congress election billboard in Port Elizabeth generated some social media amusement in South Africa on Tuesday.

The billboard was photographed - with the word "together" spelled "togher" - by opposition DA councillor Renaldo Gouws, who then tweeted it, generating the hashtag #Englishneverlovedus.

The ANC downplayed the billboard, saying it was a "human error" on the part of one of its service providers.

Enca reports that workers attempted to cover up the mistake with a sticker.

They weren't quick enough, however, for the error to gain some international attention, with the Irish Independent noting that Togher is the name of a suburb of the city of Cork. In an article headlined "Why is the Cork suburb of Togher at the centre of South African election campaign?", the newspaper describes Togher as being best known for for its "proud athletic club, Togher AC, as well as being the home of Olympian and World Champion Rob Heffernan and former Manchester United and Ireland footballer, Denis Irwin".