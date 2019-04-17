17 April 2019

allAfrica.com

South Africa: How An Irish Suburb Got Mixed Up in the South African Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Ian Paterson/Geograph.org.uk
A junction on the road to Togher in Ireland.

Cape Town — An African National Congress election billboard in Port Elizabeth generated some social media amusement in South Africa on Tuesday.

The billboard was photographed - with the word "together" spelled "togher" - by opposition DA councillor Renaldo Gouws, who then tweeted it, generating the hashtag #Englishneverlovedus.

The ANC downplayed the billboard, saying it was a "human error" on the part of one of its service providers.

Enca reports that workers attempted to cover up the mistake with a sticker.

They weren't quick enough, however, for the error to gain some international attention, with the Irish Independent noting that Togher is the name of a suburb of the city of Cork. In an article headlined "Why is the Cork suburb of Togher at the centre of South African election campaign?", the newspaper describes Togher as being best known for for its "proud athletic club, Togher AC, as well as being the home of Olympian and World Champion Rob Heffernan and former Manchester United and Ireland footballer, Denis Irwin".

South Africa

Sam Smith Stops Cape Town Show Midway Over 'Strained Voice'

The popular singer left thousands of fans disappointed and worried after he stopped his performance midway due to voice… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.