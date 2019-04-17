Namibia: Baby Warriors Hammered By Westphalia

Namibia under 17 lost 4-0 to the visiting Westphalia under 17 team at a packed Namibia Football Association (NFA) Technical Centre on Tuesday evening.

The inexperienced Baby Warriors played the Germans for the first time on their Namibian tour and it was the visitors who got the first goal after just five minutes through their captain Ansgar Knauff.

The Baby Warriors then got back into the game, restricting the Germans from playing their fluid game, but going forward the locals also lacked the necessary drive as they barely troubled the German goalkeeper.

Westphalia finally got their second goal on 32 minutes through Phil Harres and he doubled that up on 43 minutes to make it 3-0 at the half time break.

For the second half, Namibian coach Paul Malembu made some changes and they started off well, but Westphalia caught them on a counterattack and scored their fourth goal through their impressive captain Knauff.

Namibia tried to get back into it with some near chances but the tactically astute Germans stood firm and in control to win 4-0 on the night on which Namibian defender Bradley Hanixab saw red midway the second half with his second yellow card.

"We lacked the bite and gave time too much room and freedom on the ball that was costly. We struggled to keep the ball when we had to and in advanced stages we made wrong decisions. We will regroup and try to put up a better performance on Saturday," Malembu said.

In attendance was Minister of Youth and Sports Erastus Utoni, his executive director Emma Kantema-Goamas, sports director Shivhute Katamba and FIFA normalisation committee for the NFA member Matti Mwandingi.

The next match of the Westphalia tour to Namibia will be on Saturday, 20 April when they take on the Baby Warriors at 20h30 at the Mariental Stadium.

Westphalia last Saturday drew 2-2 against Omaheke u20 in Gobabis.

The Namibian u17 was as follows:

Ikuaterua Mungendje, Promiss Gurirab, Amazing Kandjii, Steven Damaseb, Bradley Hanixab, Vicenzo Ganeb, Zender Mclude, Conzelec Tsuseb, Tyron George, Prince Tjiueza and Byron Eiseb. - nfa.org.na