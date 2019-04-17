Nigeria: Two Siblings Allegedly Kill Elder Brother

Two brothers residing at Atan Offot Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, have allegedly connived and murdered their elder brother, Sunday Okon, in cold blood after a minor argument.

It was gathered that the deceased, who was also a pastor with the New Apostolic Church, on the fateful day, collected three sheets of asbestos ceiling boards owned by his younger brother, Felix Sunday, without the latter's consent to put one of the rooms in the family house in order for rent.

A family source said when Felix returned home and discovered that his elder brother had used the ceiling boards without his consent, he was highly infuriated and threatened to deal ruthlessly with him. He said the pastor and father of three quickly called the police and registered the complaint about threat to his life by his brother, but before the police could intervene, the gruesome act was already done.

His words: "Pastor Okon after making the call to the police to come over for the arrest of his two troublesome brothers, Felix and Kingsley, boasted that the two of them would not sleep in the house that night.

"When it became obvious that Okon was determined to get them arrested that night, they asked the Pastor, 'so you want to arrest us back to the C division as you did last month?' Since you said we will not sleep in this house you will not also sleep in this house."

It was gathered that Felix immediately ordered his wife to leave the house with his only child to an undisclosed destination before asking his other brother, Kingsley to bring out two machetes from their room, which they used to slaughter him.

Newsmen yesterday gathered that there had been a running battle between the deceased and his two brothers over the ownership status of the family house since their father's demise.

Another eyewitness explained: "Felix and Kingsley met Pastor Okon in the bathroom where he went to take his bath when his wife was preparing dinner and started inflicting machete cut on him.

"The wife could not help. She shouted but she was not loud enough to attract neighbours for help. Pastor Okon after serious machete cut managed to run out of the bathroom and fell down a pole away from the house when Felix who had been trailing him met him at a spot where he was lying, calling for help and gave him three more cuts, which ended his life."

Meanwhile, the state's Police Public Relations Officer, SP Macdon Odiko, said he has not yet been briefed on the incident but promised to inform the press as soon as the information was made available to him by the homicide department.