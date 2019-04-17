Botswana: Kanye Easter Experience Beefs Up Security

Kanye — Experience, which is a brainchild of Sterling Creations, also trading as Kanye Picnic Chillas, is not only expected to be bigger, but also to provide a safer and secure entertainment environment.

The event, scheduled for April 19, made its debut last year with the aim to bring entertainment to Kanye residents and those in surrounding areas during the Easter holidays.

Sterling Creations co-director, Bernard Tshuba said last year's event was a learning curve and that they have decided to beef up security to ensure revellers safety.

He noted that last year the event was held in an open space in a farm hence there were security risks.

"As a way of securing people and their property we have moved the event to Motse Lodge and Cultural Village to make the job easier for our security personnel, and also to make the event accessible to many people. We have also engaged the services of a security company to beef up our security," he explained.

He added that they had also employed security measures such as banning glass bottles at the event to avoid them being used as weapons.

He said although they did not have sponsors, they decided to host an even better event after the first one received a positive response from revellers.

He said the line-up included South Africa's Zakes Bantwini and Zanda Zakuza who will share the stage with artists such as A.T.I, Mosako and local DJs.

He said they had been activating the event through monthly Kanye Picnic Chillas which have proven to be a favourite within Kanye and its peripheries.

He said they were expecting more revellers to grace the event this year so that they could fulfill their mandate of donating the proceeds to a charity organisation in the village.

Furthermore, he noted that they expected the festival to empower locals through services such as décor and catering, security and other related businesses.

The tickets, sold at P100, P180 and P350 for standard, double and VIP respectively, are available at Liquarama stores countrywide.

