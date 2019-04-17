16 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: International Cotton Advisory Board's Executive Director visits Sudan

Khartoum — The Executive Director of the International Cotton Advisory Board in Washington Kai Hughes has visited Sudan on his first visit to the country as part of his tour to the African member countries.

Kai is to meet meet with the undersecretaries of the ministries of agriculture, foreign affairs, finance as well as the directors of the companies operating in the country's cotton production. It is worth mentioning that Sudan is one of the countries participating in the establishment of the International Advisory Board for cotton since 1939.

