South Africa: Argentinian Referee for Easter Friday Clash At Kings Park

Cape Town — Argentina's Federico Anselmi will referee the Sharks' Super Rugby clash against the Reds in Durban on Easter Friday.

Kick-off is scheduled for 15:05.

Anselmi will be assisted by South Africa's Jaco Peyper and New Zealand's Glen Jackson, with South Africa's Marius Jonker the television match official (TMO).

Earlier on Friday, New Zealand's Brendon Pickerill will referee the Lions' clash against the Chiefs in Hamilton (09:35 SA time).

Pickerill will be assisted by countryman Mike Fraser and South Africa's Rasta Rasivhenge, with Kiwi Shane McDermott the TMO.

On Saturday, another Kiwi, Nick Briant, will referee the Stormers' clash against the Brumbies in Cape Town (15:05 kick-off).

Briant will be assisted by Anselmi and Jackson, with Jonker in the TMO booth.

