Botswana: Injury Costs Lone During Finals

Francistown — Long jumper, Lone Madzimule of Legae Academy, suffered a setback when she incurred an injury during her first three jumps at the ongoing BISA/BOPSSA meet in Francistown.

The 16 year-old, who was the favourate to win the inter-girls long jump, was motivated by her personal best of over 5.0m.

She was carried out on a stretcher and rushed to the doctor but came back after the doctor gave her green light to continue with the competition.

Lone had suffered a slight injury on her ankle which did not warrant her to quit the competition.

"I decided to focus and try and make it to the end. It was tough as I could not fully stretch the injured leg," Lone said. Remarkably, she finished fourth with a leap of 5.08m Nametsegang Molefhe of Radisele Junior Secondary School won the category with a leap of 5.27m followed by Xweeta Alicia of Maun Secondary School with a leap of 5.25m while third position went to Pamela Theetso of Baitirile junior secondary in Moshupa with a leap of 5.17m.

Pamela also suffered a foot injury but managed to make it to the end and received a bronze medal while Xweeta was crowned with a silver medal and the gold medal went to Nametsegang. She said she also had to alter the length of her approach several times to compensate for the lack of strength in the left leg.

In the senior women long jump, Goabilwe Matome of Mogoditshane Senior Secondary School won all his six leaps recording over 4m.

Goabilwe ended up scooping gold medal with a leap of 4.74m followed by closest rival, Thato Marule of Swaneng Secondary School with a recorded leap of 4.40m and winning a silver medal.

Third on the spot and winning a bronze medal was Pono Simone of Good Hope with a leap of 4.35m. On the girl's javelin, Mercy Pheko of Artesia JSS proved too powerful and shattered the record by clearing a distance of 31.49m.

It was also evident from the first throws that she might emerge the gold medalist when all her three throws were 31.27m, 27.65m and 31.69m respectively putting her at the top of her rivals.

Second on the spot and winning a silver medal was Happy Sejaro of Mogoditshane secondary school after clearing 30.49m while the bronze medal went to Qhwara Annie of Okavango JSS after clearing a distance of 28.86m.

