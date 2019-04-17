South Africa: Frustrated Morgan Aims for Big Showing At Kingsmead

Cape Town — Dolphins coach Grant Morgan remains a frustrated figure following their iffy start to the CSA T20 Challenge and hopes that his side can drive home some of the many advantages they have held when they welcome the Warriors to Durban on Wednesday.

The KwaZulu-Natal side won their first match of the campaign 10 days ago, but it has been defeat-rain-defeat since then, which has left them second bottom on the standings.

They currently have just six points from four matches and need to get a move on if they want to have a chance of reaching the play-offs.

With the competition reaching halfway at Kingsmead after this game, there is still plenty to do and Morgan knows it.

"We should have won the last two games because we are doing a lot of good things in the games," he said. "We're putting sides under pressure, but still it seems that we're chasing a lot."

The Dolphins beat the Knights in their opening fixture, before losing to the Highveld Lions, sharing the spoils of a wash-out against the Titans and then suffering another setback to the Cape Cobras.

"There was rain around in that first game and the game could have been a stop-start affair and again at Newlands there were some patches on the wicket, but again we're doing a lot of good things," Morgan added.

"We're getting early breakthroughs and putting the pressure on, but we just haven't finished games. We'll be hoping to do that on Wednesday. It's another opportunity for sure."

Their opponents, the Warriors, also have worries. After receiving the rub of the green in their opening DLS win over reigning champions the Titans, their game against the Knights was washed out, followed by defeat to the Cobras and another abandonment versus the Lions.

"The weather hasn't been kind to us," coach Rivash Gobind said. "We've had a lot of interruptions, but it's not something we can control. In saying that, we hope that we can get all the overs in tomorrow and push for a result."

Assessing the Dolphins, who the Warriors have tended to boss in recent seasons - they have a 12-6 win-loss record - Gobind felt they would offer a stiff challenge.

"Our paths have been very similar over the past two to three years," he concluded. "It's a similar sort of group and mindset. But they're always up for it, especially in their home conditions where they will be stronger. They know how to play it well.

"They also use it to their advantage. I mean Kingsmead has changed over the years and it's not the traditional surface as we know it. It's slow and low, so we'll have to adapt as always and do our best to compete."

