South Africa: DA to Challenge Independent Electoral Commission Order to Apologise to De Lille

analysis

In the latest legal battle between GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille and her former party the Democratic Alliance, the Independent Electoral Commission ruled against the DA. In a ruling released on Tuesday, the IEC found that the DA's claim that De Lille had been fired as Cape Town Mayor was false, and the party now has three days to issue an apology. However, the DA will not issue a public apology and will challenge the decision in court.

The IEC found the DA's position that De Lille had been fired as Cape Town mayor to be false. The claim was part of a script canvassers used when talking to potential voters The commission said the DA's defence that the script was not expected to be read verbatim was "disingenuous".

