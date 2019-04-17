South Africa: Pholile SAPS Officially Open

press release

Minister of police, Mr Bheki Cele officially opened a new state of the art police worth R50 million Rand at Police village, located halfway between Matatiele and Mt Fletcher in the Eastern Cape today. This long awaited police station came after various pleas from the local community who were fed up with rampant crime, especially cross border crime like stock theft and citizenship.

Minister Cele was accompanied by Deputy National Commissioner: Policing, Lt Gen Masemola, Deputy National Commissioner: Crime Detection, Lt Gen Tsumane, Limpopo Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Ledwaba a North West Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Motswenyane and MEC forTransport, Safety and Liaison.

The new station was provided with six (6) vehicles namely two police vans, a Quantum and other three bakkies that will be utilized by Detectives and Crime Prevention Unit. Several junior police members have volunteered to come and serve this community while efforts are underway to recruit more locals to be part of the personnel at this station.

Addressing the community, Minister Cele said, "I am told this is a gateway police station going to the Lesotho border. This is a beginning of how things should be done. We will work hard to increase members to have a good mix of locally based members and those coming from far away."

He said it is not true that government caters for urban areas only and opening of Pholile Saps is testimony to that.

"In 14 days we will be sending Supply Chain Management people to come and sort matters relating to your accommodation around here. We also want to make the station as a center of development. As you can see, most police are young and also need entertainment, we will look into that and provide an alternative.

He requested the traditional authorities to take care of the police deployed at this station while he spoke harshly about police who allow the community to corrupt them.

He also extended this opportunity to thank the community who donated horses to assist in the fight against cross border stock theft.

The day was also utilized to award 30 year service medals. The medal recipients are from the surrounding areas like Mt Ayliff, Mt Fletcher, Matatiele, Maluti, Katkop, Elands Height and Avondale.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner-Lt Gen Ntshinga was elated and full of gratitude, "Today is my duty is to thank all the political principals, especially MEC Tikana as well as local government. We as SAPS are indebted to the support we got from the local mayor. To all government departments, we are thankful as opening a police station of this size is no child's play."

She also highlighted the amazing role played by the provincial CPF. "As the leadership of the province we thank you from the bottom of our hearts", said Lt Gen Ntshinga.

She also used this opportunity to share the Province's readiness to assist in the upcoming Easter holiday and upcoming national elections.