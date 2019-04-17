South Africa: Senzo Mchunu Welcomes Arrest of Two Suspects Who Allegedly Cloned His Cellphone

African National Congress head of organisation and former KwaZulu-Natal premier, Senzo Mchunu, has welcomed the arrest of two suspects who allegedly cloned his phone and scammed his friends and family of money.

Mchunu said Lucky Nhlanhla Zondi, who referred to himself as Lucky Nhlanhla Sokhela when he was arrested, and Paulos Ndlovu, a warder in the Pietermaritzburg Correctional Facility, had appeared in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

They face charges of fraud, theft and unlawful interception of communication. The former premier has expressed regret to the affected victims of the scam.

"It is an extremely painful experience I will not wish on anyone, and I profusely apologise to the victims of this fraudulent activity committed using my name. It really was not me," Mchunu said.

He added that he was happy about the progress made by law enforcement agencies, as it had been a long period of "embarrassment to deal with", while his hands were tied.

Mchunu has urged the public to be wary of fraudsters purporting to be him, who call people and ask for financial assistance. He also called on everyone to be aware of cybersecurity to avoid being mugged by "tech savvy" fraudsters.

"Should you receive a call from someone claiming to be me and asking for money, you must treat it as a scam and report it to the nearest police station," he said.

"The practice is so rife that none of us are spared," he added.

The two will appear again on June 4

Source: News24