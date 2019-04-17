Zimbabwe: Labour Court Relocates to New Premises

LABOUR Court officers on Monday moved into their newly-acquired courthouse along Rotten Row in Harare following the completion of renovations to the property.

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) deputy secretary Mr Sithembinkosi Msipa said the doors are now open at the Labour Court's new home.

"We have totally moved into the new building. All the furniture is now at the new courthouse and we are just finishing up on some fittings.

"By Monday, the Labour Court had moved to Rotten Row," said Mr Msipa.

Judges are on vacation and they are expected to join the rest of the staff for the beginning of the second legal term next month.

Mr Msipa said a ceremony to officially open the new courthouse was expected early next month.

"We are organising a ceremony to officially open the building early next month. The actual date will be announced in due course," he said.

The Labour Court had all along been operating from a rented property at Bristol House, Harare.

JSC last year purchased Bristol House and the Rotten Row structure from its private owners.

The Labour Court moved into its new home to pave way for renovations to Bristol House to accommodate the yet to be launched Commercial Court, a division of the High Court.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba recently toured the new Labour Court building where he expressed satisfaction with the renovations done.

He applauded the JSC Secretariat for a job well done.

The magnificent three-storey structure, situated along Rotten Row, has enough space for all stakeholders including the police, Sheriff and information technology.

Judges of the Labour Court will now have bigger and spacious offices.