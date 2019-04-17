Zimbabwe: Alexio Takes Independence Mood to Bar Rouge

Alexio Kawara will tonight usher people into Independence celebrations when he performs at Bar Rouge at Longcheng Plaza in Belvedere.

The musician has performed at the place many times and knows how to serenade patrons at the venue.

It will be a stylish way to begin the long holiday for many music lovers as the musician takes them into celebratory mood.

The singer and his Shades of Black have a unique way of entertaining mature music followers and they are likely to bring the same vibes tonight.

The musician said he is happy to celebrate with people at one of his favourite venues.

"Bar Rouge is one of the best venues in the capital and we will go there to reunite with our mature fans that usually throng the place.

It will be a time to celebrate as we go into the Independence and Easter holidays. We enjoy performing at the place and we have had memorable shows there," said Alexio.

"We have prepared for the event in a special way and we want people to come and have the best entertainment. Most people have enjoyed our shows at Bar Rouge and we invite many more to come and have fun with us."

Bar Rouge manager Life Chakubamba said they will celebrate Independence in a special way with Alexio.

"Most of Alexio's shows at the place have been outstanding. We deliberately called him for our Independence Eve concert because we know he will leave a mark. It will definitely be a great night as we have fun with our patrons.

"Alexio has promised the best and we know he will deliver," said Chakubamba.