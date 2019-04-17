Zimbabwe: Dynamos, Bosso in Uhuru Clash

GIANTS Dynamos and Highlanders have started the 2019 domestic season poorly and have been presented with a chance to win silverware when they clash in the Independence Cup final at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

The Glamour Boys are the trophy holders after beating Boss at the same venue two years ago.

Highlanders have won the trophy seven times, while CAPS United have won it on four occasions.

DeMbare have won only one of their first three league matches and pressure is already being piled on coach Lloyd Chigowe.

Bosso have also managed just two out of nine points in the league.

"Every match Dynamos play is a Cup final, we don't do friendly matches, so this is a big match for us," said DeMbare team manager Richard Chihoro.

"We are fielding our first team on the day. We have registered 30 players, so every player is capable of playing at any given time and match."

But, questions are now being asked about the suitability of coach Chigowe to lead the team to success.

"With all due respect, Dynamos chairman (Isaiah Mupfurutsa), some of us we are Dynamos through and through, we are not happy with the form of the team right now, especially after getting that huge sponsorship," Wanisani "Mahwindo" Mutandwa, a celebrity DeMbare fan, said.

"Dynamos is the ruling football club in Zimbabwe, we don't want the nonsense that is happening right now.

"MaBlanyo, please we know that your assistant is your childhood friend and may you kindly work with Murape (Murape) than that friend of yours. We played Hwange and lost, we played Chicken Inn and we were roasted.

"We trusted you, please, we want our Dynamos back.

"Please don't make a mistake to lose to CAPS United or Highlanders because if that happens, we will be forced to write a petition.

"Please, we want our Dynamos back.

"We miss you Kenny Mubaiwa, better the devil you know, Bambo (Moses Chunga), where are you? Pasuwa (Callisto) can't you see we are now in a mess?

"Lloyd (Mutasa), (Tonderai) Ndiraya, come to the rescue, you are one of us."

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Dynamos v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium).

Friday: Yadah v TelOne (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Chicken Inn (Baobab).

Saturday: Black Rhinos v CAPS United (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Hwange (Mandava).

Sunday: Chapungu v Harare City (Mandava),

Monday: Dynamos v Herentals (Rufaro), Manica Diamonds v Mushowani (Gibbo), Highlanders v Triangle (Barbourfields).