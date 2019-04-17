Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Eyes Win

Zanu — PF secretary for Finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa has urged the people of Mutasa Central Ward 10 to vote for the ruling party's candidate in the forthcoming by-election.

Cde Chinamasa said people from Mutasa were given another opportunity to introspect and choose leaders with the people at heart.

He said this at Ziwa Zano Church during the launch of Zanu-PF campaign for the May 11 council by-election.

Zanu-PF candidate Cde Margret Tindirike will battle it out with Mr Justin Tanyaradzwa Chirima of the National Constitution Assembly (NCA) and MDC-Alliance's Ms Rose Tanyaradzwa Mukodza.

The seat fell vacant after the 2018 elections winner, Frank Chitembwe, was convicted of public violence during the January protests.

Chitembwe was jailed for two years and was later released on bail pending appeal against his sentence.

"This is another God-given opportunity to choose leaders who have the people at heart," said Cde Chinamasa. "It was proven beyond doubt that MDC-Alliance is a violent party after their candidate was jailed for violence.

"Remember, at one point their leader (Nelson Chamisa) tried to kill (Dr Thokozani) Khupe by burning her in a hut. That is the nature of the people who you want to vote for.

"Our party is saying we want peace. We want development and our President, Cde Mnangagwa, has been on record as saying we want development. Development only comes when there is peace and that can only come after voting Zanu-PF into leadership positions."

Cde Chinamasa urged women to vote for one of them, saying she understood their plight.

"She is one of you and she knows what women need for development," he said.

Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Michael Madiro thanked the people of Mutasa for voting for President Mnangagwa during last year's harmonised election.

"We have never won any election in Bulawayo and I do not remember when we last got a seat in that urban area," said Cde Chinamasa. "But recently the people of Bulawayo removed the MDC jacket and said they want Zanu-PF. If they managed to do that, why not you here in Mutasa? I am sure you can do it."

Cde Tindirike promised to develop Ward 10 once voted into power.

"I want to bring development to this area," he said. "I want to make sure we all benefit from projects and empower women."

The meeting was attended by several provincial members, including Zanu-PF national youth secretary for finance Cde Getrude Mutandi.