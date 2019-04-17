Zimbabwe: Police Deploy for Holiday

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)has deployed officers on all the country's major roads and residential areas to ensure that Independence Day and the Easter holidays are accident and crime-free.

According to the ZRP, the police will be working with various stakeholders such as the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) to conduct awareness campaigns and enforce road rules "without fear or favour".

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged motorists to observe road rules and regulations to curb road carnage.

"The recent fatal road accidents in Gweru, Mutare and Wedza are a stark reminder to all drivers to be cautious and ensure that vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on journeys," he said.

"It is disturbing to note that drivers are overtaking in situations which do not allow them to do so safely and in the process get involved in collisions. On the other hand, potential passengers are discouraged from standing in large numbers on the verge of the road whilst waiting for transport."

Asst Comm Nyathi said public service vehicles and members of the public should utilise designated pick up points and bus stops where proper facilities to pick up passengers are available.

"The ZRP has deployed officers on all the country's major roads to account for defective motor vehicles and errant drivers who may endanger the safety of others through bad driving conduct," he said.

"Drivers are implored not to overload vehicles and where possible avoid travelling at night. All motorists are urged to cooperate with police officers when stopped at the roadblocks in order to avoid inconveniences."

Asst Comm Nyathi said police will be checking for various traffic violations, targeting stolen cars, minerals, moving criminals, rustlers and drug traffickers, among other offenders.

He urged members of the public to desist from boarding pirate taxis commonly known as mushikashika and unregistered vehicles as they risk being robbed and lose cash and valuables.

"Members of the public intending to travel must always ensure that their houses are secured," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

"Please, do not leave keys under doormats, flower pots or any suspicious places.

"The ZRP wishes all Zimbabweans and visitors a momentous Independence anniversary and blessed Easter holiday."