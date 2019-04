Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, General, Al-Burhan Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan and his Deputy, General, Mohammad Hamdan Daglo received, Tuesday, telephone call from Chadian President, Idriss Deby.

The Chadian Head of State, in his conversation, expressed his country's support tro Sudan and the TMC to surpass the current stage.

He affirmed Chad's keennessto the security and stability of Sudan, referring to the strong relations between the two countries.