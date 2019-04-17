Africa: Decisions of CAF Executive Committee - 11 & 12 April 2019

The CAF Executive Committee from 11-12 April 2019 met in Cairo, Egypt. Important points and decisions taken include;

* Dismissal of CAF General Secretary Amr Fahmy for misconduct, and the appointment of Mouad Hajji, new CAF General Secretary

* Conduct an external audit - organizational and financial

* With regards to the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019, a comprehensive preparatory roadmap was presented to the Executive Committee

* Following the call for tenders regarding the attribution of TV rights for terrestrial free-to-air for the sub-saharan countries, the offer of the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) was retained under certain conditions to be discussed between the two parties

* In accordance with CAF statutes, the Executive Committee approved the membership of the Governance committee. The appointment of the President and Vice President will have to be ratified by the General Assembly

* The CAF Executive Committee unanimously approved the decision to increase the grant allocated to affiliated National Associations from $ 100,000 to $ 200,000

* Substantial increase in the prize money for the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019

* Award Cameroon the hosting rights for the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2020, replacing Ethiopia

* The Executive Committee approved a proposal from the CAF President for the organisation of Governance Forum for Member Associations in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire in October 2019

* The CAF Secretariat contributed thoroughly to the success of the draw event of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019, and also the smooth running of the general activities of the committees, particularly the meeting of the Executive Committee on 11-12 April.

No one can deviate from the deep values and reforms.

In line with African culture and customs, CAF gives priority to the defence of human dignity.