Somalia: A Soldier Guns Down a Civilian in Mogadishu

Somali government police officer was reported to have killed a man today. The officer shot the national at Sanca junction in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The residents reported that the man killed after they both quarreled for a short period of time. They said that the deceased attempted to stub the police officer with a knife before he was killed.

However, different reports came out of that incident in Mogadishu today. Others claim that the slain man was insane.

It is not the first Somali government police were involved in killings within the capital. It was only two days ago after a police officer shot dead a taxi driver and his passenger in Mogadishu.