16 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Soldier Guns Down a Civilian in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali government police officer was reported to have killed a man today. The officer shot the national at Sanca junction in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The residents reported that the man killed after they both quarreled for a short period of time. They said that the deceased attempted to stub the police officer with a knife before he was killed.

However, different reports came out of that incident in Mogadishu today. Others claim that the slain man was insane.

It is not the first Somali government police were involved in killings within the capital. It was only two days ago after a police officer shot dead a taxi driver and his passenger in Mogadishu.

Somalia

Airstrike Kills Deputy Leader of Islamic State in Somalia

The deputy leader of the Islamic State group in Somalia has been killed in an airstrike, a Somali regional minister told… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.