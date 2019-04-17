South Africa: Drugs Found At the N4 Toll Road Block Outside Mbombela

press release

The N4 toll road law enforcement operation conducted in Mbombela today has led to the discovery of heroin to the street value of over R2 million.

The heroin was found stashed in a black plastic and was discovered in the shrubs along the road by one of the officials who was working during the roadblock.

It is further suspected the heroin may have thrown by one of the passengers who was fearing being caught by law enforcers at the roadblock. Furthermore, the police discovered a bag that contained a considerable amount of marijuana in a luxury bus which was on its way to Gauteng and it was reportedly from Mozambique.

The roadblock was part of launching Easter Road Safety Campaign for the province. The campaign was led by Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Pat Ngomane and SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lt. Gen Mondli Zuma.

The roadblock was also supported by the Department of Home Affairs, SARS, the City of Mbombela and Road Accident Fund (RAF) among others.

Other successes include stopping about 376 vehicles, and two notices to discontinue vehicles with defects were issued by the law enforcers. Eight motorists were brought to book for putting on unauthorized LED lights on their vehicles. They were subsequently ordered to remove those lights before proceeding further with their journeys.

12 more people were nabbed for being in the country without relevant documents.

MEC Ngomane and General Zuma have applauded the law enforcement's efforts in today's operation saying they should continue with the same vigour throughout the Easter period and beyond. They said that it is critical for stakeholders to work together because today's successes were indicative of what could be achieved when departments work together for the safety of our communities.

MEC Ngomane and General Zuma reiterated their stance that it is possible for the province to continue reducing deaths and injuries on the road if all the stakeholders work together and road users also behave.

MEC Ngomane further explained that government will ensure that there is increased law enforcement visibility, road blocks and road safety education initiatives will be implemented on all major roads across the province.

The MEC and General Zuma will visit Oshoek Port of Entry on Wednesday, 17 April 2019 from 10h00. On Thursday, 18 April 2019.

MEC Ngomane and General Zuma will also pay a visit to Lebombo Border post.

The two are expected to interact with the officials at the border in order to determine their readiness to deal with the expected increased traffic volumes especially on Thursday, Sunday and Monday in line with the Easter long weekend.

The MEC and the Commissioner are also expected to further interact with the officials working on roadblocks that are in the vicinity of the two Ports of Entry during their visits.