Sudan: Darfur Lawyers Demand Release of Detainees

Khartoum — One of the demands of organisers of the demonstrations and sit-ins in Sudan, the release of political detainees, has not yet been fulfilled. Hundreds of Darfuris remain in detention, according to lawyers.

Hundreds of detained Darfuris along with hundreds of war prisoners have not yet been released, according to the Darfur Bar Association (DBA). "The failure to release all Darfuris who are still detained for their alleged political activities is the same discriminatory behaviour as the ousted regime's," the DBA said in a press statement yesterday.

The lawyers expressed their deep concern about reports of detainees being subjected to torture.

The DBA said that it would hold a press conference in Darfur to announce its position on the current situation and the measures that should be taken in the transition phase that the country faces regarding the restoration of the Constitution, among others.

Over a thousand of people, including demonstrators, opposition members and journalists, have been detained by the security forces and the intelligence service over the course of four months of demonstrations against the regime of former president Omar Al Bashir and far-reaching fuel, flour and liquidity shortages.

Armed movements in Sudan have also called for the release of war prisoners and people who have been accused of having ties to the rebels and detained. The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) demanded that the release of "all war-related detainees" be included in the list of the demands which the demonstrating parties discuss with the military transition council.