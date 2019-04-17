Egypt: Lt. Gen. Zainal-Abidin Receives Ambassador of Egypt

Khartoum — Sudan and the Arab Republic of Egypt have agreed on continuation of the relations between them at the highest level and the joint projects at all levels at the time which is to be determined by Sudan according to the developments in the country.

This was expressed by the Egyptian Ambassador to Sudan, Hussam Issa, after his meeting Tuesday at the Republican Palace with the Chairman of the Political Committee of the Transitional Military Council, Lt, Gen. Omer Zainal-Abidin.

Ambassador Hussam has expressed the supportive stance of the choices of the Sudanese people and its Armed Forces in the current stage, indicating that Egypt will exert endeavors to attract support of the international forces to the choice of the Sudanese people.

He said that the meeting has tackled the strategic relations between the two countries in all domains.