Sudan: Transitional Military Council Delivers Written Letter to African Union

Addis Ababa — Member of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Jalal-Eddin Al-Sheikh handed Tuesday a written message from the chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Military Council, lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, concerning the development and the situation in the Sudan, and inviting him to visit the country.

Lt. Gen. Jalal-Eddin has indicated in press statement following the meeting that the commission's chairperson has announced his understanding of the reasons for the decisions taken by the Transitional Military Council, and expressed his response to the invitation to visit Sudan.

The member of the TMC said that he was assigned by the chairman of the TMC to visit, referring to the meetings he held with the Ethiopian side, describing the visit as successful.