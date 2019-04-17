Sudan: Ethiopia Affirms Its Support to Measures Taken By Transitional Military Council

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) announced that the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, has received the visiting member of the Transitional Military Council, Gen. Jalal Al-Sheikh, and discussed the situation and developments in Sudan and the measures adopted by the Transitional Military Council after its formation for boosting security and stability.

The Ethiopian News Agency has quoted Gen. Jalal Al-Sheikh as stating that the first visit paid to Ethiopia by a member of the Transitional Military Council affirms the deeply ties between the two countries, described his visit to Addis Ababa as successful.

He said that similar visits will be paid to all the neighboring countries.

Gen. Al-Sheikh indicated that the Ethiopian Prime Minister has expressed his understanding of the situation in Sudan and affirmed his support to the measures taken by the Transitional Military Council.

He said that the Ethiopian Prime Minister has exerted efforts and communicated with countries at the regional and international levels to support Sudan in the current phase.

He expressed the stance of Ethiopia in supporting the Transitional Military Council and the security and stability in Sudan.

Gen. Al-Sheikh stated that Sudan has presented, on the sidelines of the visit, a paper on the developments and situation in Sudan and the caused for the Armed Forces' bias to the Sudanese people's aspirations, besides the vision of the Transitional Military Council on formation of a national civilian government to assume rule in the country during the transitional period.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian Prime Minister affirmed his government support to the Sudanese people, indicating that this support is based on the respect for Sudan sovereignty and the non-intervention in the affairs of other countries.