16 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Director-General of Sudan Radio and TV Corporation Relieved

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan issued a decision relieving Director-General of the Sudan Radio and TV Corporation, Mohamed Hatem Suleiman.

Sudan

