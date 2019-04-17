16 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Environment Priority in Coming Phase - Ajozoli

Khartoum — Environment expert, the former head of the Geneva based Climate Change International Committee, Prof. Ismail Ajozoli, has called for the necessity to give priority to the environment in the coming phase.

He explained in statement to SUNA that the environment is internationally considered a priority, and doesn't affected by the political and security circumstances, noting that a work is going on for preparing a new strategy for the environment work in the country.

He indicated that the Sudan is committed to the international agreements it has signed, and the implementation of the environment projects in the country.

