Sudan: Economist urges provision of investment environment requirements

Khartoum — The university professor and economic expert Dr. Ala-Allah Abdul-Raziq has proposed a package of proposals to the Transitional Government.

In a statement to SUNA, Dr. Al-Raziq pointed out to the importance of building a clear strategy that contributes to creation of harmony and consistency between political, financial and monetary procedures, pointing out that in the transitional phase the government, in the economic field, must make vigorous efforts to provide investment environment to attract investments and determine the investment map.

He stressed the importance of working to provide the requirements for the development of the agricultural and industrial sectors as they considered as a growth engine to address the economic problem that represents the basis of change.