South Africa: Cooperative Governance On Alexandra Renewal Programme Interventions

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Alexandra on Thursday 11 April 2019 following issues raised by residents.

The issues raised included the following;

Unresolved land issues and release of title deeds

High demand for housing, illegal occupation of houses and other premises

Poor service delivery including challenges of sewerage spillage, water, electricity and dangerous electric connection.

Proliferation of illegal shacks and other structures in contravention of bylaws and failure to enforce bye laws.

High crime rate

Illegal immigration

Lack of refuse removal and illegal dumping of litter

Need for economic upliftment and investment promotion for income generation and eradication of poverty unemployment and inequality.

An InterMinisterial Committee has been established to attend to the issues raised with the President. It comprises the Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Environmental Affairs, Home Affairs, Police, Rural Development and Land Reform. The team will interface with the provincial and local government leadership, the MECs responsible for these portfolios as well as the mayor of Johannesburg. The InterGovernmental Forum comprising the three spheres of government will be convened by the Minister of CoGTA next week. This week the Ministers will meet with the Alex ShutDown leaders to discuss the issues, with the renewal of Alexandra being pivotal.

A technical team of Directors-General has been set up and has begun working on this issue.

Minister Mkhize today, 16 April 2019 met with the COGTA MEC Mr Uhuru Moiloa and the Mayor of Johannesburg Mr Herman Mashaba, to lay out the ground work for the IGR Forum and ensure that all the spheres work well together to achieve the goals set by the President.

"The systems have been put in place for the renewal of Alexandra to be handled by the IGR forum and we are all determined to ensure that the directives of the President are met," said Minister Mkhize.

Issued by: Department of Cooperative Governance