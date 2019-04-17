Uganda: MPs Task Leaders to Explain Poor Renovations At Hospital

Ntungamo — The Committee on Government Assurance and Implementation has expressed dissatisfaction with the renovation of facilities at Itojo Hospital in Ntungamo District and called for investigations into the procurement process.

The renovation started in January 2016 and ended in December 2017. The works were aimed at upgrading sewerage system, general, male and paediatric wards and roofing, among other sections of the hospital.

The renovation cost Shs700 million.

However, during the visit to the hospital on Monday, MPs said the value of work done was below the money spent.

Mr Patrick Kasumba, the MP for Bujenje County, tasked the leaders to explain. "We want to know how the hospital was renovated, the whole procurement process, the contractor, who awarded the contract and how it ended up like this.

"The floor has remained the same, doors do not shut and the toilets do not work. The chief administrative officer, the district engineer and the contracts committee must explain," he said after the visit to the hospital.

Kumi Municipality MP Silas Aogon, the committee leader, said the works were incomplete or poorly done. He said they are interested in knowing how the certificates of compliance and completion were issued, and why the contractor was paid all the money.

He asked the Chief Administrative Officer to write a report to the committee in a few days' time.

The Apac District Woman MP, Mr Betty Engola, said the district leaders must take issue of accountability serious.

Itojo Sub-county councillor Denis Muhumuza, who is also a member of the hospital management committee, noted that the contract was awarded from the ministry.

He added: "We also want to know why we were never given money for the third phase because other hospitals had three phases (of works). It may be because we stopped the first contractor."

The hospital medical superintendent, Dr Oliver Asiimwe, said the poorly done renovation is part of the reason the hospital toilets, sewerage lines and water system keep breaking down.

She also said the hospital has an outstanding electricity bill of Shs210 million and their annual budget is only Shs192 million.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Isaiah Kanyamahane, asked the parliamentary committees to always go to local governments and check on accountability issues.

