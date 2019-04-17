Uganda: Museveni to Open One-Stop-Border Post in Kasese

President Museveni is expected in Kasese District Thursday to open a one-stop-border post for the Great Lakes Trade Facilitation (GLTF) project. The facility at Uganda-DR Congo border is expected to boost trade between the two countries.

The GLTF project in Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Council which began last year handles large cargo and high traffic of business. The facility has immigration offices, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and security agencies' offices, among others. The objective of a one-stop-centre is to speed up service delivery at the Uganda-DRC border.

According to information from Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives in the COMESA region, DRC is Uganda's second largest market after South Sudan at over $350m larger than Kenya (about $250m).

State House Press Secretary, Ms Linda Nabusayi told this website on Tuesday that Mr Museveni will be the chief guest at the commissioning of the project in Kasese on Thursday [tomorrow).

"Yes, the president will be there in Kasese on Thursday," she said.

Works and transport minister, Engineer Monica Azuba and of State for Trade, Mr Michael Werikhe launched the project in September 2017.

Two other similar centres have been built at Bunagana and Gole border posts in Kabale and Arua districts respectively. President Museveni and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta in February last year commissioned a similar one-stop border post at Busia.

The project was funded by international Development Association (IDA) of World Bank at a cost of $5m (Shs18.6 billion) and implemented by government of Uganda through the Ministries of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and of Works and Transport.

Regional leaders agreed to put similar spots across all border points in the region and bring people together. By doing so, Mr Werikhe explained that this will fight insecurity and reduce poverty while promoting shared prosperity among the vulnerable groups at the border areas. The project will support regional peace and stability efforts through improvement of livelihoods, promotion of cross-border trade, ensuring food security and economic interdependence.

"The project is aimed at facilitating cross-border trade by increasing the capacity of commerce and reducing costs incurred by traders (small-scale) at Bunagana, Goli and Mpondwe," Ms Azuba said.