Uganda: Advantage for Uganda As Kenya Names 11 for Busiika

Kampala — Team Uganda will have numerical advantage during the first leg of the East and Central Africa MX Championship at the Busiika Motorsports Arena this weekend.

Kenya are bringing a team of 11 riders; Natalie Kandie, Rendy Magara, Wahome Mutahi and Nathaniel Livondo in MX65cc, Alex Kandie, Peter Magwa and Dekker Kihara MX85cc, Tai Wahome and Samuel Magwa MX125cc while Rolf Kihara and Alex Moi in MX2.

Home advantage

Maxime van Pee, Team Uganda captain said they will use home advantage to collect as many points before the return leg later in the year.

"We expect around 60 riders with only Ali 'Bobo' Omar in the 125cc absent.

He is recovering from an injury he sustained at the beginning of the season," Maxime told the Daily Monitor.

Uganda registered wins in the MX50, MX65 and MX85 last year.

Alon Orland is defending champion in MX65cc after he edged Kenya's Race Garner. Kenya also had Ethan Nyachae, Rolf Kihara and Ngugi Waweru winning the MX125, MX2 and MX1 respectively.

LAST YEAR'S RESULTS

Team Uganda 2674 points

Kenya 1204

